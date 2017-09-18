Wesco aircraft appoints kerry A. shiba executive vice president and chief financial officer

Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR) appointed Kerry A. Shiba as EVP and CFO, effective September 18.

Todd Renehan, chief executive officer, said, “We are pleased to welcome Kerry to the Wesco Aircraft (WAIR) team. He is an accomplished financial leader who brings more than 40 years of experience and a proven track record in financial management, capital restructuring, strategic planning and operation improvements with major tier-one suppliers and manufacturers. His appointment strengthens the Wesco management team, and we believe his contributions will be instrumental as we continue to focus on improving the business and financial results.”

Prior to joining Wesco Aircraft, Mr. Shiba, 62, served as EVP, CFO and Secretary of Superior Industries International, Inc.

