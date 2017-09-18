BofAML ups Nvidia price target to near Street high

Bank of America Merrill Lynch raises its Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) price target from $185 to $210 and reiterates a Buy rating.

Analyst Vivek Arya calls Nvidia a “top pick” and says the firm’s positive view on the company “is based on its underappreciated transformation from a traditional PC graphics vendor, into a supplier into high end gaming, enterprise graphics, cloud, accelerated computing and automotive markets.”

The analyst sees AI as a major potential tailwind for Nvidia.

Arya forecasts data center capital spending to rise 21% next year, up from 16.5% this year.

BofAML now has the second highest price target on Nvidia behind only Evercore ISI with a $250 target.