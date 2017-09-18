Pluristem's PLX-PAD Fast Track'd for critical limb ischemia; shares ahead 20% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) is up 20% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has designated Phase 3-stage PLX-PAD cell therapy for Fast Track review for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients who are not candidates for revascularization.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interactions with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

PLX cells are mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells derived from full-term human placentas that may be administered without the need for HLA matching. According to the company, PLX-PAD (peripheral artery disease) cells have demonstrated the ability to stimulate the growth of new blood vessels in preclinical models inducing muscle tissue regeneration and improving muscle function.