Allergan worth up to $300 - JPMorgan

JPMorgan's Chris Schott says a sum-of-the-parts analysis of Allergan (NYSE:AGN) suggests a mid-teens multiple and share value of $275 - 300.

The valuation is based on splitting the company into two businesses: aesthetics and prescription drugs. The first warrants a low-to-mid 20s P/E multiple while the drugs unit should sport a P/E of low-to-mid-teens. Mr. Schott admits, though, that a split is unlikely.

The company is one of JPMorgan's top picks.

Shares are up a fraction premarket. Friday's close was $220.29.

Source: Bloomberg