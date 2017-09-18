Kinross to move ahead with Tasiast Phase 2 and Round Mountain projects

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) says it will proceed with the Phase 2 expansion of its Tasiast mine in Mauritania and the Round Mountain Phase W project in Nevada, planning to spend more than $1B to raise production and reduce costs.

KGC says the Phase 2 expansion at Tasiast, which would have an initial capital cost of US$590M, will raise the mine’s mill capacity to 30K metric tons/day from 12K and lift average annual gold production to 812K oz. at an all-in sustaining cost of US$655/oz.

The Tasiast expansion is relatively low risk, says TD Securities analyst Greg Barnes, reflecting KGC’s seven years of operations in Mauritania.

KGC also plans to spend another US$445M to add five years of production to its Round Mountain mine, currently scheduled to end in 2022, and 1.5M oz. of gold reserves.