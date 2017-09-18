Oncolytics Biotech announces successful End-of-Phase 2 meeting with FDA for REOLYSIN in metastatic breast cancer

Oncolytics Biotech (OTCQX:ONCYF) announces a successful End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA for REOLYSIN in combination with paclitaxel, for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, HER2 receptor negative (HR+/HER2-) metastatic breast cancer patients.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the preclinical and clinical programs, including the design of the phase 3 registration study to support a future Biologics License Application submission in the U.S. The agency stated that if the study met its primary endpoint, it will be the only required to support a marketing application.

REOLYSIN is a non-pathogenic, proprietary isolate of the unmodified reovirus, intravenously delivered immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.