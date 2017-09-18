MBS investors 'nonchalant' about Fed tapering - JPMorgan

Nearly 50% of those surveyed see no impact to MBS spreads from what's expected to be the Fed's balance sheet reduction announcement this week. In fact, 10% of respondents expect spreads to tighten (not an absurd expectation given that investors have had many weeks to price in the news).

Forty-six percent see a modest increase in spreads.

The survey also shows 60% of investors as being overweight MBS, one of the highest levels in years, according to JPMorgan.

Source: Bloomberg's Alexandra Harris

