Taubman cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley; shares down 2%

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) is the only class A REIT expected to report negative same-store sales growth in H2, says analyst Richard Hill. This should have investors turning their focus to the company's lagging free cash flow.

Tabuman, he says, faces more execution risk than peers as it attempts to stabilize three Asian malls. Its smaller portfolio could give it less negotiating leverage with retailers.

He cuts to Underweight, with the price target shaved to $47 from $56.

Shares down 2.1% to $51.40.

Source: Bloomberg's Catherine Larkin