Leading Brands to acquire Liquid Media Group

Leading Brands (LBIX) entered into a Definitive Arrangement Agreement with Liquid Media Group, whereby LBIX will acquire 100% of Liquid pursuant to a plan of arrangement for an undisclosed term.

The Company anticipates that the transaction will close within 90 days.

The existing LBIX board, with the exception of Tom Gaglardi, will resign and be replaced by Messrs. Jackson, Brezer and Cruz and Ms. Katsoolis.

Company Chairman & CEO Ralph McRae said: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Liquid and its management. In addition to their impressive content, experience and connections the principals have proven a vision to aggregate the key components necessary to produce world-class entertainment product. We look forward to working with them to see this transaction through to a successful conclusion as soon as practicable.”

The Company recently disposed of its legacy beverage assets for funding this transaction.