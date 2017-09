Barclays raises its price target on Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) to $120 from $105 and maintains an Overweight rating ahead of Q2 earnings next Monday.

Analyst Raimo Lenschow expects a strong 1H performance and says the firm’s newest VAR survey points to higher interest in the company’s infrastructure and emerging products, which could help Q2 overcome the comparison to last year’s strong quarter.

The analyst cites hybrid cloud deployments by IT leaders as a major tailwind.