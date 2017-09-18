Morgan Stanley sees 24% Y/Y decline in FICC revenue for big banks

Tweaking her models following management comments at investor conferences over the past couple of weeks, Morgan Stanley's Betsy Graseck sees the major money center banks as reporting a 24% year-over-year decline in FICC revenue in Q3. Lower volume and volatility are the culprits.

Looking at her own bank, Graseck now expects Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report an 18% drop vs. her previous forecast of 13%.

