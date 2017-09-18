Stocks extend record highs; Fed meeting in focus

Stocks pick up where they left off last week, as the S&P and Dow open at new record highs and follow most global equity markets higher; S&P and Dow +0.3% , Nasdaq +0.4% .

European markets trade modestly higher, with France's CAC +0.2% while Germany's DAX and U.K.'s FTSE +0.3% ; in Asia, China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.3% while Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday.

In corporate news, Orbital ATK +20% after Northrop Grumman ( +1.4% ) agreed to acquire the company for $134.50/share, and Walgreens ( +1.2% ) reportedly is planning a revised deal to buy Rite Aid ( +2.8% ) that would appease regulators.

The financial sector ( +0.5% ) is one of the top early performers, extending last week's advance, while the utilities ( -0.2% ) space shows relative weakness.

The FOMC will kick off a two-day policy meeting tomorrow, and while the Fed is not expected to raise rates, it likely will announce a start date for its balance sheet normalization process.

U.S. Treasury prices extend last week's losses, sending the benchmark 10-year yield up by 2 bps to 2.22%.