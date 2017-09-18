Juniper Research: IBM seen as blockchain leader over Microsoft

IBM (NYSE:IBM) outranks Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) as blockchain industry leader, according to a new study from Juniper Research.

According to a survey, 40% of blockchain execs and leaders ranked IBM as the industry leader while 20% said Microsoft takes the top spot.

Juniper Research said in July that 57% of the world’s large corporations were considering blockchain deployments.

Research and Markets expects the global blockchain market to grow from $210.2M last year to $2.3B in 2021.

Previously: IBM, food suppliers announce new blockchain tech partnership (Aug. 22)