Toy stocks are lower as more warnings on a Toys "R" Us bankrupcty circulate.

Stifel Nicolaus is front and center with a note to clients in which it discusses the negative impact on the sector of a bankrupcty filing ahead of the critical holiday season.

Mattel (MAT -1.5% ), Hasbro (HAS -1.3% ) and JAKKS Pacific (JAKK -1.6% ) are all lower in early trading.

