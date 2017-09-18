Waymo asks for Uber trial delay to review documents

Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo asks for a trial delay in its trade secret theft case against Uber (Private:UBER).

Waymo lawyers filed the motion on Saturday requesting more time to go through the “due diligence” report and related documents that a judge ordered Uber to hand over last week.

Key motion quote: “With so much material only now seeing the light of day, Waymo would be unfairly prejudiced if the trial proceeds as initially scheduled on October 10 without additional time to pursue this mountain of new evidence."

