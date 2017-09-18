Ultragenyx makes $138M cash offer for Dimension Therapeutics, trumps REGENXBIO's all-stock deal

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE -0.5% ) one-ups REGENXBIO (RGNX +1.6% ) with its $138M cash offer ($5.50 per share) for Dimension Therapeutics (DMTX). RARE's bid represents a 31% premium over DMTX's Friday close of $4.20 and a 61% premium of RGNX's offer announced on August 25.

RARE will host a conference call today at 10:30 am ET to discuss the bid.

Trading in DMTX is currently suspended.

Previously: REGENXBIO to acquire Dimension Therapeutics in all-stock deal, Dimension up 163% premarket (Aug. 25)