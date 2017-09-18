Ubiquiti Networks down on fraud claims from Citron Research

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) shares down 6.25% after Citron Research tweets, “Believe total FRAUD. All claims supported by fact. Not seen anything like this in YEARS.”

Citron Research’s accompanying report outlines its case for the fraud claims and features “red flags” including the CEO using a fraud “death word” by saying people have misunderstood the company, operating metrics the firm finds questionable, and what Citron calls “shady distributors”.

Previously: Ubiquiti Networks +24% to new high after record revenues (Aug. 3)

Update: Ubiquiti CEO Robert J. Pera responds to Citron Research’s claims on Twitter: “I just put my head down and let the products and numbers speak for themselves. My apologies to those affected by these clowns.”