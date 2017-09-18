EU to lower minimum prices on imported Chinese solar panels

China’s Ministry of Commerce praises the European Union's weekend decision to lower the minimum price imposed on imported Chinese solar panels and hopes duties will end as soon as possible.

The EU announced on Sept. 16 that it would progressively reduce the minimum prices that Chinese solar panel makers are allowed to sell their products for in Europe, allowing price cuts every three months beginning Oct. 1 and wrapping up on July 1 next year; Chinese companies that sell below the minimum prices are subject to import duties of up to 64.9%.

Relevant tickers: CSIQ +0.8% , JASO +3.6% , JKS +1.8% , TSL flat, YGE -0.4% , SOL -0.4% .

ETFs: TAN, KWT