Selloff in BioTelemetry unfounded - Dougherty; shares down 18% since last week

Dougherty reiterates its Buy opinion on BioTelemetry (BEAT -4.3% ) trying to stem the selling after Off Wall Street published a research report with Sell rating and $21 (34% downside risk) price target. Shares were down as much as 8% today before recovering, but they are still off 18% since last week.

Dougherty acknowledges that BEAT's revenue has slowed, but says a 1% reimbursement cut by CMS created temporary headwinds that should be eliminated if a 2% increase is approved for 2018 as indicated in a preliminary ruling in July. The increase should help the company achieve 10% top line growth next year, a level viewed as unrealistic by OWS.

BEAT's H1 revenues were $114.0M, up 12.5% while Q2's top line was up 10.2% to $58.1M. Last month, management raised revenue guidance to $285M - 290M.

