General Cannabis announces the appointment of a new CFO

General Cannabis (OTCQB:CANN +2.9% ) promoted Brian Andrews as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 15.

Prior to his appointment as Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Andrews served as Vice President of Finance since January 2017.

“Since joining us full time in January 2017, Brian has been instrumental in diving in and finding the story behind our financial results,” said Robert Frichtel, Chief Executive Officer of General Cannabis. “In a short period of time, he has already made an impact by identifying opportunities to improve the profitability of each of our operating segments. He is working closely with me and our segment managing directors to help set the future path of the Company.”

“Brian’s experience working with a variety of companies as a consultant and an auditor has allowed him to quickly understand the strengths and weaknesses of our operations,” said Michael Feinsod, Executive Chairman of General Cannabis. “He has been able to provide the board and me valuable forecasts and analyses, as well as being instrumental in evaluating the financial viability of potential acquisitions. We are excited to have Brian joining our senior management team as we continue the expansion of General Cannabis.”

