Rosneft nears major gas pipeline deal with Kurdistan

Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) says it is in advanced negotiations with Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government on financing a project to build a gas pipeline system “in an accelerated mode."

The Russian company says the pipeline would provide natural gas to power plants and factories in the region and also exports to Turkey and Europe, and the assumed throughput capacity would ensure 30B cm/year of exports in addition to domestic supplies.

Two sources close to the deal say Rosneft's investments would amount to more than $1B, Reuters reports.

For semi-autonomous Kurdistan, which is holding an independence vote on Sept. 25, the project would speed up gas development, providing much-needed funds to fight ISIS and handle a budget crisis caused by low oil prices; for Rosneft and Russia, a deal would provide a major boost to their international gas ambitions.