Evercore raises Micron price target

Evercore ISI raises its Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) price target by $10 to $50 and maintains an Outperform rating.

Analyst C.J. Muse sees the current DRAM cycle as sustainable due to improving demand paired with acceleration in storage and processing, constricted supplies due to rising complexity, and bit growth reduction due to shrinks.

Muse forecasts Micron reporting FY17 EPS at $5, compared to $0.25 in FY16, and FCF at $2.6B, compared to a matching loss last year. CY18 estimates put EPS at $7.20 and FCF per share at $5.

DRAM supply constriction through CY18 will push DRAM capex up 15% to 20%.