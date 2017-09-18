Pilot issues mount at Ryanair

The European Commission warns Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) that it be may be fined for canceling a large number of flights in the next six weeks due to pilot labor issues.
The airline canceled the flights due to a wave of employees taking holidays at the same time.
"Airlines operating in the EU need to respect the European rules... Passengers whose flights are cancelled have a comprehensive set of rights," says an EC spokesman.
Shares of Ryanair are down 1.25% in London. Ryanair ADRs are down 0.60% on the day.