Results from the Phase 3 CAFÉ study assessing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN +1% ) and Sanofi's (SNY +0.6% ) Dupixent (dupilumab) in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis who are inadequately controlled with or are intolerant to cyclosporine A (CSA) showed a significant treatment benefit. The data are being presented at the EADV Congress in Geneva.

Patients receiving weekly or bi-weekly Dupixent and topical corticosteroids (TCS) experienced an average improvement in symptoms from baseline of 78% and 80%, respectively, compared to 47% for those treated with placebo and TCS.

The proportion of patients achieving at least a 75% improvement in symptoms (EASI-75) was 59% and 63%, respectively, in the weekly/bi-weekly Dupixenet cohorts versus 30% for placebo + TCS.

No new safety signals were observed.

CSA is approved in most European countries and Japan to treat atopic dermatitis, but not in the U.S.

The FDA approved Dupixent for the indication in March. The European Commission should OK it shortly. The advisory committee CHMP adopted a positive opinion backing approval in July.