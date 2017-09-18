Gold prices sink as dollar strengthens

Precious metals are on track for their fifth day of losses in the past six sessions, hurt by a stronger dollar; Comex gold currently -1% at $1,312.20/oz., its lowest since August, silver -2.2% at $17.31/oz.

Markets have shaken off geopolitical turbulence in recent sessions, sending stocks to new records and hurting gold and other haven assets; and ”the stronger dollar and stronger Treasury yields will continue to put pressure” on precious metals, says Walter Pehowich, Senior VP at Dillon Gage Metals.

Gold bugs also will be watching this week’s FOMC meeting, in which the Fed is not seen raising interest rates but likely offering clues about how aggressive it could be in moving forward with balance sheet tapering.

Among major precious metals miners: ABX -1.6% , GG -2.1% , NEM -0.2% , KGC -5.6% , EGO +0.4% , AEM -2.8% , RGLD flat, IAG -3.3% , HMY -7% , AU -5.2% , GFI -2.7% , SBGL -4.1% , AG -2.5% , WPM -3.1% , PAAS -1.4% , HL -0.4% .

