BOE's Carney reiterates case for rate rise; pound tumbles

Here's a good one: Brexit is crimping capacity in the U.K., says Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, meaning economic growth is more likely to lead to inflation, thus boosting the case for rate hikes.

A year ago, the surprise Brexit vote had the Bank quickly pushing into place emergency stimulus measures.

Thoroughly confused at this point, forex traders are selling cable, with the pound now lower by 0.5% vs. the dollar at $1.3513 (though this is coming after more than a 5% gain over the past three weeks).

The FTSE 100 is up 0.35% .

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR