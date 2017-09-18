Buying ticks up in Capricor Therapeutics ahead of six-month data on DMD candidate CAP-1002; shares ahead 16%

Nano cap Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR +16% ) perks up modestly higher volume in early trading. Investors appear to be taking positions ahead of its presentation of six-month data from the Phase 1/2 HOPE-Duchenne study evaluating CAP-1002. The results will be presented on October 4 in France at the International Congress of the World Muscle Society.

CAP-1002 is an investigational allogeneic, off-the-shelf cardiac cell therapy derived from donor heart tissue and infused directly into the patient's coronary artery via a catheter. It is currently being evaluated for the treatment of heart disease associated with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myocardial infarction (heart attack).

