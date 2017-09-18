Sprint improves iPhone 8 pre-order offer

Sprint (NYSE:S) improves its iPhone 8 pre-order offer to better compete with other carriers.

Sprint now offers new customers a free 18-month lease when trading in an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus or a Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, or Note 8.

Sprint will automatically upgrade qualified existing preorders to reflect this deal.

Customers trading in an older phone, or existing customers, get Sprint’s original offer of 50% off the lease.

Sprint shares are down 1.17% .

Previously: Oppenheimer expects wireless promotions to heat up (Sept. 15)