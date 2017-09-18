Nanostring's Hyb & Seq technology able to perform liquid biopsy measurements; shares ahead 2%

Thinly traded micro cap Nanostring Technologies (NSTG +1.5% ) perks up on average volume on the news that it demonstrated the capability of its Hyb & Seq technology to perform liquid biopsies. The proof-of-principle work was presented at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology Precision Health meeting in Scottsdale, AZ.

Hyb & Seq is the company's single-molecule sequencing technology that it says is simpler, faster and more flexible than other offerings.

The oncology community is keenly interested in the concept of measuring cell-free DNA in the blood as a means to monitor (possibly to detect) cancer because it is more convenient, less costly and more patient-friendly than tissue biopsies.