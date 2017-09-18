Petrobras to replace costlier debt in planned $2B bond sale

Petrobras (PBR -0.7% ) seeks to raise $2B from the sale of seven- and 10-year bonds, replacing more expensive shorter-dated bonds as it seeks to trim an $85B debt burden.

PBR reportedly is offering to pay an interest rate of 5.5%-6% for the January 2025 bond and slightly above 6% for the January 2028 bond.

The sale, combined with the refinancing of $2B-plus in trade finance and other types of loans with local and international lenders during the past week, shows how PBR has regained the ability to obtain financing, both locally and overseas.