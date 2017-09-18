Albemarle asks to increase lithium production limit in Chile

Albemarle (ALB +2.9% ) has asked Chile's government to allow it to raise its lithium production quota to 125K metric tons/year from the current 80K tons/year limit.

ALB says new technology would allow it to obtain more lithium without needing to extract more brine out of the Atacama salt flat, which is part of the “lithium triangle” in Argentina, Bolivia and Chile that contains much of the world’s reserves for the mineral used in batteries.