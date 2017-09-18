Venclexta/Rituxan combo successful in late-stage CLL study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, MURANO, assessing AbbVie (ABBV -1.1%) and Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY -0.1%) VENCLEXTA/VENCYLXTO (venetoclax), in combination with Rituxan (rituximab), in patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) showed the venetoclax combo extended progression-free survival compared to bendamustine + Rituxan.
The results will support regulatory filings and will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.
Venetoclax is a small molecule inhibitor of a protein called B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) which plays a key role in apoptosis (programmed cell death). Blocking BCL-2 is believed to restore the signaling system that tells cancer cells to self-destruct.
The companies are jointly developing the product. AbbVie and Roche's Genentech will co-commercialize in the U.S. while AbbVie will commercialize ex-U.S.
AbbVie is down in what appears to be a "sell on the news" scenario. Shares had rallied almost 30% before last Friday.