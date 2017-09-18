Axios: SoftBank's Uber investment has board complications

Axios sources report that new Uber (Private:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is using SoftBank’s (OTCPK:SFTBY, OTCPK:SFTBF) investment interest as leverage to change the company’s complicated board.

Uber expanded its board from 8 to 11 members last summer and now ex-CEO Travis Kalanick stepped into one of those new vacant seats after he resigned. Investor Benchmark is suing over the expansion and Kalanick’s actions.

SoftBank wants one to two of the remaining board seats and the board still needs an independent chair.

SoftBank also needs investors to sell and right now sources say Kalanick, Benchmark, and Google Ventures all have zero plans to sell.

