JMP analyst defends Ubiquiti against fraud accusation

JMP analyst Erik Suppiger defends Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) saying he “does not see fraud” as alleged by Citron Research this morning.

Suppiger’s comments came during a call with Bloomberg and the analyst continues that he sees the company as a “well-established business with a pretty dominant brand name” though he would like to “take a closer look” at the distribution model changes.

Source: Bloomberg First Word

Ubiquiti shares are down 9.1% .

Previously: Ubiquiti Networks down on fraud claims from Citron Research (Sept. 18)