Production returning to pre-Harvey levels at big Eagle Ford shale operators

Big upstream operators in south Texas's Eagle Ford shale say they are at or near pre-storm levels three weeks after Hurricane Harvey slammed into the area.

Devon Energy (DVN -0.3% ) said Friday its production is at pre-storm levels in the play, which was 63K boe/day in Q2, and that Harvey would cut Eagle Ford's Q3 net liquids production by 15K boe/day, or ~0.5% of its total expected volumes for FY 2017.

SM Energy (SM +1.9% ) also said its Eagle Ford production returned to pre-Harvey levels, which totaled 88K boe/day in Q2, affecting output by 2,174 boe/day, effectively reducing total previous Q3 guidance to 115.2K-119.5K boe/day.

BHP Billiton (BHP +0.2% )said its Eagle Ford fields returned to near pre-storm levels of 99K boe/day in Q2.