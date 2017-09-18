Connecticut senate OKs aid for Dominion's Millstone nuclear plant

The Connecticut state senate voted on Friday to give new life to Dominion Energy's (D -1.4% ) Millstone nuclear station, approving legislation that would empower state officials to allow the facility to compete with other carbon-free sources of electricity, if deemed in the public interest.

Dominion has been arguing for two years that Millstone needs new rules for selling electricity to remain economically viable.

The bill still needs to be taken up by the Connecticut House, which failed to pass a similar bill in June.