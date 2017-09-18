Highlights from Buffalo Wild Wings' investor presentation

Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD +0.6% ) says it plans to open the first outlet of its small store format this quarter. A larger roll-out of the 2K-2.5K square foot concept is planned for 2018.

Also being introduced in Q3, the restaurant company is starting 3rd party delivery at some company-owned locations.

Buffalo Wild Wings updates on the impact from the hurricanes in the U.S. Management says ~$3M in sales were lost and a negative $0.10 impact will be felt on EPS. On a positive note, the restaurant chain saw a better-than-anticipated boost from its Tuesday promotion.

Buffalo Wild Wings presentations slides (.pdf)