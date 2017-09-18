Banks lead gains as rate surge continues

It was less than two weeks ago that the 10-year Treasury yield was threatening to dip below 2%. Up another three basis points today, it currently sits at 2.23%.

Appreciating the steeper yield curve are the country's lenders. The KBE and KRE are each up well over 1% , while the XLF is ahead 1% . This vs. the S&P 500's 0.2% advance today.

On tap for this week is the FOMC's two-day policy meeting, at which no rate hike is expected (good for the yield curve), but the trimming of the central bank's balance sheet is to be announced (effect on bonds still being debated).

Alongside the policy announcement will be an update to the bank's economic outlook and updated "dots" showing the various outlooks for the Fed Funds rate.

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, UYG, IYF, FNCL, BTO, IYG, FXO, SEF, RYF, FINU, FINZ, RWW, FAZZ, JHMF, FNCF