Halyard's COOLIEF beats steroid injections in treating osteoarthritis-related knee pain; shares ahead 2%

A clinical study evaluating Halyard Health's (HYH +1.6% ) COOLIEF Cooled Radiofrequency (RF) for the treatment of chronic osteoarthritis knee pain demonstrated its superiority over intra-articular steroid injections at months 6 and 12. The results were presented at the European Society of Regional Anesthesia & Pain Therapy in Lugano, Switzerland.

Data from the 151-subject study showed 74.1% of the patients in the COOLIEF group experienced a 50% reduction in pain at month 6, while 65.4% maintained the 50% reduction at month 12.

At baseline, 67.1% of the COOLIEF group and 62.7% of the steroid injection group reported symptoms of severe arthritis. At month 6, the portions were 5.2% and 37.3%, respectively. At month 12, the proportion in the cooled RF group increased slightly to 11.5%.

COOLIEF, cleared by the FDA in April, is a minimally invasive non-surgical procedure to target and treat nerves causing pain.