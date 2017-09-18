Morgan Stanley talks Ford-Waymo partnership

Morgan Stanley thinks a partnership between Ford (F +0.3% ) and Waymo (GOOG, GOOGL) could shake up the auto sector.

"Ford’s strategy towards exploring Auto 2.3 was through taking stakes in a wide range of start-ups to expose the company to new technologies and business models — a strategy not unusual compared to other global OEM’s," writes analyst Adam Jones.

"Alphabet’s efforts to develop sustainable transport networks through its autonomous car division (now called Waymo) is perhaps the most enterprising of the major players," he observes.

Ford and Waymo were close to striking a deal last year on partnership, according to reports.

Perhaps adding to the deal speculation is the fact that Waymo CEO John Krafcik spent 14 years Ford in various roles.

A key date for Ford investors to watch is October 3 when a strategic update to investors is due out.