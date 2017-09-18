WidePoint wins $1.1M contract

WidePoint Corporation << WYY>> won option year 3 renewal contract worth ~$1.1M by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), commencing September 24.

Jin Kang, CEO of WidePoint (WDPT), stated, "We are pleased to have received the option year 3 renewal from NIAID. As the leading provider of Trusted Mobile Management (TM2) services, we look forward to continuing to showcase our unique capabilities to all of the Institutes and Centers and agencies that fall under the Department umbrella of the HHS."

"WidePoint is honored to support NIAID with a managed mobility solution supported by our proprietary telecom management platform," said Mr. Todd Dzyak, Senior Vice President of Operations for WidePoint. "Our platform provides NIAID with enhanced data security and protection while also ensuring that mobile usage and service costs are more easily tracked for increased accountability in a customized, user-friendly environment."

Press Release