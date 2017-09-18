Fate Therapeutics launches mid-stage study of ProTmune in GvHD; shares ahead 3%

Fate Therapeutics (FATE +2.6% ) initiates the Phase 2 segment of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial, PROTECT, assessing ProTmune for the prevention of acute graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) in patients with blood cancers undergoing matched unrelated donor hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT).

The Phase 2 will evaluate the safety and efficacy of ProTmune in 60 patients who will be randomized 1:1 to receive either ProTmune or a conventional matched unrelated donor mobilized peripheral blood cell graft. The primary endpoint is the incidence of acute GvHD by day 100 post-HCT.

ProTmune is a programmed cellular immunotherapy that is designed for use as an allogeneic hematopoietic cell source for HCT. It is produced by modulating mobilized peripheral blood with two small molecules to enhance the biological properties and therapeutic function of immune cells.

