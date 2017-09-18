Zipcar launches service in Iceland

Zipcar announces the launch of its car sharing service in Reykjavik, Iceland.

The Avis (NASDAQ:CAR)-owned company says the development marks the first major city launch for the brand in the Nordic countries.

Zipcar members will have access to a range of vehicles including Hyundai’s i10 and Nissan’s Leaf EV. for shopping or seeing family and friends without having to worry about the costs of fuel, insurance or parking charges.

Zipcar's international expansion now includes 500 cities and towns across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.

Source: Press Release