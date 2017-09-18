Team Inc. CEO Owen out as CEO; Yesavage named interim CEO

Industrial services company Team Inc. (TISI +2.2% ) is higher following news that Ted Owen has stepped down as CEO and board member and former Chevron executive Gary Yesavage is appointed interim CEO.

The move follows a letter last week from Engine Capital Management that largely blamed Owen for the 65% YTD loss in Team's stock value and called for his removal.

Owen took over the CEO job three years ago and led the company through acquisitions of Furmanite and QualSpec, but Engine Capital criticized Team for overpaying for both and failing to efficiently integrate the companies.