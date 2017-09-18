Caterpillar rallies to new record highs after UBS upgrade

Caterpillar (CAT +2% ) pushes to new all-time highs after UBS turned bullish on the stock, believing that its earnings upcycle will continue given a growing cash position.

UBS says its latest analysis of private non-residential construction suggests activity will accelerate in Q4, with 60% of mining companies surveyed expecting new equipment budgets will increase in 2018 while more than half plan to rebuild fleets within the next 12 months.

CAT will generate nearly $10B in cash flow during 2018-20 after capital spending and dividend payments, which could be strategically redeployed or returned to shareholders, UBS says.

Tigress Financial thinks autonomy is another reason to be bullish: "CAT is equipping its machinery with fully autonomous and remote-control capabilities that can completely run a job site... This increases efficiency and safety significantly and creates a new opportunity for the sale and upgrade of Caterpillar equipment."