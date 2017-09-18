Hulu makes history at Emmy Awards

Hulu (CMCSA, FOX, FOXA, TWX) was a shock winner at the Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Drama Series category to mark a historic day for the streamer.

The Handmaid's Tale beat out Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) series Stranger Things, The Crown and House of Cards to win the coveted statue.

Overall, Hulu won ten Emmy awards on the night to rank fourth behind HBO (29), Netflix (20) and NBC (15). Notable underperformers were CBS with 4 wins and Amazon with just two.

Hulu's content budget this year is about $2.5B, compared to the $6B Netflix is spending on content.