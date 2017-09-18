KGI: iPhone X eating 8 pre-orders, Watch beats expectations

KGI has a new report on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) device sales following Friday’s pre-order launch for the iPhones 8 and 8 Plus and the Apple Watch Series 3.

KGI notes that most new iPhone models quickly drop to 3- to 6-week shipping estimates but most of the current crop only fell to 1 to 2 weeks.

The firm thinks the delayed launch for iPhone X has eaten into the other pre-orders since buyers devoted enough to pre-order will also likely want to wait for the premium model.

Apple Watch Series 3 beats expectations with shipping times dropping to 3 to 4 weeks. KGI had thought the cellular version would only account for 30% to 40% of shipments but now bumps that up to 80% to 90%.

Apple shares are down 1.08% .

