Teck Resources rated Sell, called "destroyer of shareholder value" at Axiom

Teck Resources (TECK +1.6% ) is higher despite Axiom Capital initiating coverage of the stock with a Sell rating and a $16 price target, with analyst Gordon Johnson attributing his negative stance to Chinese economic growth.

Johnson sees a sizable cut coming to Teck's consolidated EBITDA estimates and based on his assessment of the Chinese economy, he expects the coking coal market to see excess supply in 2018.

On valuation, Axiom says Teck's trailing four-quarter residual income has been negative since Q1 2012, giving it a track record of destroying shareholder value, and that Teck is a high-beta stock with a cost of capital that consistently exceeds return on equity.

Shares may be higher in part because the company raised its zinc production guidance at Red Dog District in Alaska to 525K-550K metric tons, up from an earlier outlook for 475K-500K metric tons, citing changes in mine sequencing and improved metallurgical recoveries.