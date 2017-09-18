Microsoft Windows Mixed Reality event coming October 3

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will hold a Windows Mixed Reality event on October 3, according to press invites going around.

Microsoft will likely discuss its Windows Mixed Reality headsets that go on sale alongside Windows 10 Fall Creators Update on October 17.

Acer and HP will have headsets priced at $299 while Dell and Lenovo will each have a $349 offering with controllers costing $100 extra. Asus will join the manufacturer party in spring 2018.

