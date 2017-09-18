NACCO Industries declares Hamilton Beach Brands Holding stock dividend

NACCO Industries (NC +7.6% ) declared a stock dividend of one share of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Class A common stock and one share of Hamilton Beach Holding Class B common stock for each share of NACCO Industries Class A or Class B common stock outstanding.

The distribution has been structured to qualify as a tax free dividend to NACCO shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Hamilton Beach Holding has filed an application to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "HBB". Hamilton Beach Holding Class B common stock will not be listed on the NYSE and each share is convertible into one share of Hamilton Beach Holding Class A common stock at any time without cost at the option of the holder.

The stock dividend will be distributed on Sept. 29, 2017 to stockholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 26, 2017.

Press Release